Terri Irwin shares cryptic message about 'avoiding certain people' amid Bob Irwin drama

Terri Irwin has added fuel to the Irwin family drama by posting a bizarre message to social media.

Irwin shared a post on Twitter about "avoiding certain people" just days after the family's feud made headlines.

The full quote is by author and military veteran Steve Maraboli, and reads: "Avoiding certain people to protect your mental health is not a weakness … It's wisdom."

The mum-of-two captioned the snap, "Thank you @SteveMaraboli. Another jewel. Caring for others seems to be easier than caring for ourselves. It takes courage to follow through on what we know is the right thing to do. Wishing everyone the best to be brave and wise. It's worth it!"

Bindi Irwin set off the current drama via a Father's Day post dedicated to her own late father Steve, her husband Chandler Powell, and her father-in-law. Irwin was then asked why she left her grandfather Bob Irwin out of the tribute, with the 22-year-old new mum not holding back with her response.

"Unfortunately my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family," she wrote, according to 7 News.

"He has returned gifts I've sent him after he opened them, he has ignored my correspondence and from the time I was a little girl he has ignored me, preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me.

"He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart but it is not healthy to engage in an abusive relationship.

"I hope everyone remembers to be kind to one another but most of all care for your own mental health.

"I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain."

Bindi has since announced that she would be taking a break from social media to look after her mental health.

After Bindi's comments, one of Bob's close friends and biographer Amanda French came out in defence of him while talking to Brisbane radio show Stav, Abby and Matt.

French touched on several claims, including the "strange" gifts Terri Irwin would "passive-aggressively" send to Bob.

"I've been there when he's received gifts, and it was a shower cap. Really strange thing to send a man. To me it's a passive-aggressive thing to do, that's my perspective. After a while of that Bob returned one of the gifts."

She also claimed that Bob has tried to get in touch with his grandchildren but fears he can't get past Terri.

The saddest part of this family feud however is that Steve Irwin's burial site is on Australia Zoo, where Bob now cannot visit.