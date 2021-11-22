Terri Irwin has ruled out finding love again 15 years on from Steve Irwin's death

Terri Irwin has ruled out finding love again, 15 years after the death of her husband Steve Irwin. Photo / Getty Images

Terri Irwin has ruled out finding love again, 15 years after the death of her husband Steve Irwin. Photo / Getty Images

Terri Irwin has ruled out finding love again, 15 years after the death of her husband Steve Irwin.

The 57-year-old conservationist married the Crocodile Hunter - who died in 2006, at the age of 44, after he was stung in the chest by a stingray barb - in 1992, a year after they met, and she has admitted she doesn't need to embark on a new romance because Steve gave her "enough love to last a lifetime".

Steve and Terri Irwin pictured in 2002 before the Crocodile Hunter's tragic death in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

In an interview with The Courier Mail, she said: "You know, and I keep saying this, and I think maybe 15 years later people are finally starting to believe me, Steve was it for me.

"That's just the way it is.

"I had a big, big love and it was enough to last a lifetime."

Terri - who has Bindi, 23, and Robert, 17, with the late TV legend - insisted she is "too busy" to go looking for a romantic partner, as she opened up about becoming a young widow.

She said: "I think when you become a young widow, it can be uncomfortable for other couples, that whole, 'Oh well, now she's single, is she looking around?' And my male friends are more comfortable, they can see I'm not chasing them.

"I'm too busy to chase anybody."

Steve and Terri Irwin pictured with their eldest child Bindi. Photo / Getty Images

The mother-of-two also poked fun at the list of famous men she has been rumoured to have been romantically involved with - and was particularly amused by the suggestion she was linked to a good family friend, actor Russell Crowe, 57.

She laughed: "I have kept track because it's kind of funny … let's see, apparently, it's all the Hogans — that's Paul and Hulk; Russell Crowe, and most recently, it's Richard Wilkins.

"I think the most flattering would be Russell because he is such a good person and a very good friend to our family, and I actually do really love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends."