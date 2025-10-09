Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Teddy Swims gives The Hits host Matty McLean his first tattoo

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Hits Drive host Matty McLean got tattooed by Teddy Swims last night. Photo / NZME.

The Hits Drive host Matty McLean got tattooed by Teddy Swims last night. Photo / NZME.

Ahead of his near sold-out show at Spark Arena last night, Teddy Swims gave a local radio host a very memorable first tattoo.

The Hits Drive host Matty McLean planned to get inked as part of his 40 things to do before he’s 40 - but he could never have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save