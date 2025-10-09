In a series of photos posted to Instagram, the ink has been revealed: a small image of a teddy bear on his right wrist.

McLean commented “PLEASE ONLY SAY NICE THINGS ABOUT THE TATTOO 😂😂”, as Swims wrote “😍😍how sweet”.

An interview with the performer, along with details of the stunt, are set to be discussed at 3pm on today’s show.

Matty and co-host PJ Harding interviewed Swims last night. Photo / NZME.

Swims, whose real name is Jaten Collin Dimsdale, got his first tattoo when he was 16, NBC reports, a simple lettering of his last name.

His extensive ink now includes a pair of tattoos on his eyelids: “tough” and “love”.

Last year, Swims told The Jennifer Hudson Show he collects tattoos from local artists when he tours.

“So, I do this now where I say design whatever you want to design, and then just put a signature on it. My whole body now has become an art gallery with their signatures that I carry wherever I go.”

The American singer was in Aotearoa for his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour, playing one show in Christchurch on Tuesday and another in Auckland last night.

He performed for 400 Christchurch high schoolers earlier this week in a surprise special concert at Marian College.