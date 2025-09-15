NZ Herald Morning News Update | Government investigation could see Eden Park operating freely for events and farmer confidence is on the rise.

Taylor Swift made quite an entrance to the Chiefs recent game, causing fans to speculate about the star’s security measures.

Swift’s walked to her seat at Arrowhead Stadium behind a moving over 2m tall divider, the US Sun reports.

Several security guards can be seen moving the screen as Swift and her mother Andrea make their way to a private VIP box.

The hitmaker has been a regular attendee at Kansas City home games since she started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in 2023.

In the past, her appearances at NFL events have been far less mysterious, often arriving alongside a posse of celebrity friends.