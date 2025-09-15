This has led commenters to speculate the divider was a safety precaution.
Several users on X shared photos of bulletproof screens, pointing out similarities with the divider in the video.
Fans connected the possible security upgrade to the killing of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk on September 10.
The 31-year-old died in a politically motivated shooting as he commenced a speaking tour of American universities.
Kirk had commented on Swift several times before his death, even addressing her recent engagement to Kelce on an August episode of his podcast, according to the Economic Times.
“This is something that I hope will make Taylor Swift more conservative,” Kirk said on the Charlie Kirk Show.
“Engage in reality more. Reject feminism. Submit to your husband, Taylor. You’re not in charge.”
The conservative Christian told his viewers the career-focused and “annoyingly liberal” Swift was a bad role model for young women.
He hoped she “might go from a cat lady to a J.D. Vance supporter...” by marrying Kelce and “have more children than houses”.
Swift’s political affiliations have been a source of speculation since she was silent throughout the 2016 presidential election, Rolling Stone reports.
But after she endorsed democratic candidates in the 2018 midterms, the 35-year-old became the subject of conservative ire, even inspiring a one-sided feud with President Donald Trump.
Swift was booed by NFL fans at the 2025 Super Bowl, prompting a gleeful Truth Social post from Trump.
“She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving”, the President wrote.