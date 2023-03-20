The pop powerhouse has just kicked off the biggest tour in her entire career - and nobody could’ve anticipated what she did. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift is back on tour for the first time in five years.

But it isn’t just any tour. The Era’ tour, which kicked off at the weekend in Glendale, Arizona, is on track to become the highest grossing tour of all time, predicted to rake in US$591 million ($942m) for the US leg alone.

And Swift, 32, has delivered an incredible show for the 52-date tour, creating what can only be described as a concert extravaganza with a 44-song strong setlist spanning well over three hours. That’s about twice the length of your average pop stadium show, which usually come it at around 20 songs and under two hours.

The Eras stadium tour encompasses Swift’s vast body of work from her entire career, with the singer sitting on songs from four albums – Lover, folklore, evermore and Midnights – that she’s never performed on tour before.

The show is split into 10, non-chronological ‘eras’ for each of her albums, kicking off with Lover (she performs six songs from this album), before moving onto Fearless (three songs), evermore (five songs), reputation (four songs), Speak Now (one song), Red (four songs, including the 10 minute version of All Too Well), folklore (seven songs), 1989 (five songs), Taylor Swift (one song) and wrapping with seven songs from Midnights.

The multi-Grammy winner’s set is also peppered with dozens of costume changes to fit the aesthetic of her respective ‘eras’, with reputation considered her more edgy phase, while folklore represents bohemian whimsy.

Variety reviewed Swift’s debut show at the weekend, praising the cutting edge use of technology including a “media-Cinemascope screen” which directly mirrors what’s happening onstage.

The publication also described a “Chicago” style dance number for Vigilante S**t, in which Swift and her army of dancers straddle wooden chairs. Elsewhere, for the folklore section, a cabin set piece emerges onstage complete with smoking chimney.

Swift is yet to announce global dates for the Eras tour, though her team says they will be imminent.

Swift was due to go on tour in 2020 in support of her seventh studio album, Lover, but she was forced to cancel the dates once Covid-19 hit.

Since then, she’s released a further three albums, including the hugely successful pandemic drops folklore and evermore, as well as her record-breaking tenth album, Midnights, which was released in October last year.

Swift last toured the world in 2018 to promote her sixth album, Reputation. The global tour netted the star a reported US$345 million ($549m).

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour setlist:

Lover:

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless:

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

evermore:

Tis the Damn Season

Willow

Marjorie

Champagne Problems

Tolerate It

reputation:

… Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now:

Enchanted

Red:

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

folklore:

Invisible String

Betty

The Last Great American Dynasty

August

Illicit Affairs

My Tears Ricochet

Cardigan

1989:

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Bonus song:

Swift promises to perform a different song on each night of the tour for this acoustic moment. On night one she performed Mirrorball, and on night two she performed This Is Me Trying and State of Grace.

Taylor Swift:

Tim McGraw (solo acoustic)

Midnights:

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante S**t

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma