“I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album Taylor Swift went gold in 13 weeks. My first No 1 song had a 13-second intro,” she told MTV News in 2009.

“Every time I’ve won an award, I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically, whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing.”

On the podcast After Work Drinks, hosts Grace O’Neill and Isabelle Truman detailed a tip they had received from a woman who claimed a couple was trying to buy out a Rhode Island wedding venue for June 13.

“The venue called her and said someone is willing to buy you out of your date,” Truman said.

The other couple allegedly offered to pay for their entire wedding and honeymoon to secure the date.

Taylor Swift is rumoured to be eyeing up The Breakers, the former summer estate of the Vanderbilt family. Photo / Tim Graham, Getty Images

“They think it might be Taylor Swift. June 13 is the only 13th that falls on a Saturday, and it’s near Taylor’s house in Rhode Island. Thirteen is Taylor’s lucky number.”

O’Neill and Truman did not name the venue, but internet sleuths have suggested it might be the Breakers, a Gilded Age “cottage” built by the Vanderbilt family in 1895.

“I’ve just looked it up. It’s exactly what I imagined their wedding venue would look like. Very grand, yet distinctly American. It’s huge,” O’Neill said about the unnamed location.

But Gary Ruff, a spokesman for the Preservation Society of Newport County, officially stated “Taylor Swift is not getting married at the Breakers” or any other property administrated by the association.

Popular celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi has also shared doubts about the “urban legend”, citing Swift’s penchant for privacy-protecting NDAs.

“I don’t know if it’s a red herring or if her team started it to see if there’s a leak. There’s no chance it could be true, in my opinion.”