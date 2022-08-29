Taylor Swift drops huge announcement at 2022 VMAs. Video / The Independent / MTV

Taylor Swift has wowed fans with a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards today, where she made a huge career announcement.

The 32-year-old music megastar won the final award of the night, Video of the Year, where she dropped the major news she'd be releasing a brand new album on October 21.

The multi-Grammy winner told the audience she'd share more information "at midnight", which ended up being a clue to the name of the album.

Taking to social media when the clock struck 12, Swift wrote that Midnights - her upcoming 10th studio album - would feature 13 songs that will tell stories of "13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022

She added: "We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't - right this minute - about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams."

Swift, who picked up the award for her music video All Too Well: The Short Film, said in her acceptance speech: "We wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans...

"Because I wouldn't be able to re-record my albums if it weren't for you. You emboldened me to do that.

"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you... that my brand new album comes out October 21st, and I will tell you more at midnight."

Shortly after her announcement, Swift's song backgrounds on Spotify switched to images of a clock counting to midnight.

Swift has been busy re-recording her past albums in recent years, but hasn't released brand new music since evermore in late 2020.

Earlier, the Blank Space singer hit the event's black carpet dripping with jewels in a Gatsby-inspired silver crystal number with a high neck and cutout detailing.

Swift turned heads before the ceremony, pairing a sparkling Oscar de la Renta number with matching chandelier-inspired Christian Louboutin heels, highlighting her famously toned legs.

In true Hollywood glamour style, she finished the look with a dramatic red lip.

Swift was nominated for five VMAs this year, all for her All Too Well short film: Video of the Year, Best Long-Form Video, Best Cinematography, Best Direction and Best Editing.

As well as Video of the Year, Swift took out Best Longform Video.

The popstar has been keeping a low profile of late, amid rumours she's been secretly engaged to her actor beau Joe Alwyn for months.

A pal of British Conversations With Friends actor Joe, 31, says he bought the superstar singer, 32, a ring which she wears "behind closed doors".

The famously discreet couple, who have only been pictured on the red carpet a handful of times, have not told some members of their team.

Their engagement comes five years after they first started dating.

Last year, she confirmed Joe had co-written two songs on her Folklore album under the pseudonym William Bowery and helped pen three tracks on its follow-up, Evermore.