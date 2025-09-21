The pop star will be playing her new album on the station when it is released. Photo / FilmMagic

The pop star will be playing her new album on the station when it is released. Photo / FilmMagic

Taylor Swift is launching her own SiriusXM station to promote her upcoming album.

Her Channel 13 will go on air as the 35-year-old star’s fans prepare for the release of her 12th studio album, with Taylor set to broadcast across North America from Saturday September 20 to Sunday October 19 (local time).

The pop star, whose full name is Taylor Alison Swift, had the news confirmed by SiriusXM, with the company’s president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein saying: “Taylor Swift continues to not only dominate the music world, but also every aspect of pop culture.

“Her chart-topping, award-winning songs resonate with every generation of listeners and we are thrilled to deliver our subscribers a place to celebrate their fandom and the new album with the launch of Taylor’s Channel 13.”

He added: “SiriusXM has proudly supported Taylor from the very beginning of her career and championed her artistry every step of the way.