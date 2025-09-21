“The channel is a unique destination for fans to connect in a way like never before, hear her music across all eras of her legendary career and celebrate The Life of a Showgirl in a uniquely SiriusXM way.”
Taylor’s Channel 13 will be available to listeners in their cars on satellite channel 13 and via the SiriusXM app.
It goes live 13 days before the release of Taylor’s upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, due on October 3 (local time).
The channel will include her most recognisable singles, deep album cuts, from the vault tracks and live performances.
Taylor revealed her next album’s title in the early hours of August 12 (local time), announcing it at 12.12am.
The following day, she appeared on New Heights, the podcast hosted by her NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce, 35, and his brother Jason Kelce, to share further details of the release.
The Life of a Showgirl will feature 12 songs, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track.
It follows Taylor’s previous release, The Tortured Poets Department, which came out in April 2024.
When the new album drops on October 3 (local time), Taylor’s Channel 13 will play it in full every other hour, beginning at midnight eastern time.
On August 31 (local time), Spotify confirmed via Instagram that The Life of a Showgirl had become the most pre-saved album in the history of its Countdown page.
The album will be available to stream, download and purchase on its release date, as well as broadcast on SiriusXM.