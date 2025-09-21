Advertisement
Taylor Swift to launch radio station ahead of new album release

Bang Showbiz
The pop star will be playing her new album on the station when it is released. Photo / FilmMagic

Taylor Swift is launching her own SiriusXM station to promote her upcoming album.

Her Channel 13 will go on air as the 35-year-old star’s fans prepare for the release of her 12th studio album, with Taylor set to broadcast across North America from Saturday September 20 to Sunday October 19

