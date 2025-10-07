Taylor Swift says she won't perform in a Super Bowl Halftime Show because of her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce. Photo / Getty Images
The 35-year-old pop star has rubbished the idea she has snubbed performing at the annual sports extravaganza because of “performance footage” issues and explained it’s instead down to her fiance being an NFL playerfor the Kansas City Chiefs.
She told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: “Here’s the thing. Jay Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are very close.
“They sometimes will call and say, ‘how does she feel about...?’ and that’s not an official offer or a conference room conversation.
“We’re always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field.”
“Can you imagine if he’s out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I’m like, ‘I wonder what my choreo should be?
“‘I think we should do two verses of Shake it Off into Blank Space into Cruel Summer, would be great.’”
The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker also made sure to clarify that the decision was her own, and Kelce would support her if she wanted to play the Super Bowl.
She said: “This is nothing to do with Travis, he would love for me to do it. I’m just too locked in.”
Earlier this year, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell insisted he would “welcome” Swift performing at the Super Bowl.
He told the Today show: “We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent. And obviously she would be welcome at any time.”