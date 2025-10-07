Taylor Swift says she won't perform in a Super Bowl Halftime Show because of her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift says she won’t play Super Bowl Halftime Show because of Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift won’t play the Super Bowl Halftime Show because of her relationship with Travis Kelce.

The 35-year-old pop star has rubbished the idea she has snubbed performing at the annual sports extravaganza because of “performance footage” issues and explained it’s instead down to her fiance being an NFL player for the Kansas City Chiefs.

She told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: “Here’s the thing. Jay Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are very close.

“They sometimes will call and say, ‘how does she feel about...?’ and that’s not an official offer or a conference room conversation.

“We’re always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field.”