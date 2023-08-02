Caterers, truck drivers, riggers, dancers and more all received bonuses from the superstar. Photo / Getty Images

It seems Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour crew are receiving a huge payout - and it’s bigger than your Wildest Dreams.

Insiders have confirmed to People Magazine that the pop icon - who is gearing up to play six sold-out shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium - recently paid all of her staff hefty bonuses coming in at over $55 million (NZ$90 million), reports People.

This included cheques for her dancers, riggers, sound technicians and caterers who have worked on the show.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium, Houston. Photo / Getty Images

Swift, 33, generously gifted truckers on her tour $100,000 (NZ$160,000) each prior to her show in Santa Clara over the weekend, according to TMZ.

In March, the 12-time Grammy winner started her headlining tour in Glendale, Arizona, thrilling Swifties with a career-spanning 44-song show.

Five months later, her concerts have been attended by various big-name celebrities such as Miles Teller, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid and Paul Rudd.

Swift announced in June that she would be heading across the pond - and around the globe - in 2024 with shows all over Europe, Asia and Australia. Earlier this month, the Reputation singer announced her first international leg of shows in Latin America, hinting that there were “LOTS” more tour dates on the horizon.

Following the much-anticipated release of her latest re-recording Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the pop superstar shocked the audience at her Kansas City show when she brought on stage Joey King, Presley Cash and Taylor Lautner - all actors in her latest music video I Can See You from the vault.

In the star-studded video, the trio assist Swift in taking back her third studio album. Not their first rodeo, King and Presley featured in Swift’s Mean video in 2011, while Swift and Lautner - who was the inspiration for Back To December - briefly dated after starring in rom-com flick Valentine’s Day more than ten years ago ago.

“I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall,” she shared in an Instagram post upon the album’s release.