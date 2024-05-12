Taylor Swift fans were left horrified after seeing a baby lying on the floor during one of her shows. Photo / AP

Taylor Swift fans were left horrified after seeing a baby lying on the floor during one of her shows. Photo / AP

Taylor Swift concertgoers were shocked to see a baby pictured lying on the floor at a Paris venue during one of the pop star’s Eras Tour shows.

A Twitter user shared the photo of an apparently sleeping baby lying on a purple jacket in the floor section of La Défense Arena, where Swift was performing, reports news.com.au.

A person was standing over the child, next to a bag of concert merch, but it’s not clear if they were the baby’s guardian or parent and no faces can be seen in the image.

Fans were shocked to see a baby on the floor during a Taylor Swift concert. Photo / via Twitter

Swifties and parents alike shared their concerns after seeing the photo, with the user who shared it writing, “Not to be one of those people but I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there.”

The concertgoer, who was at the Friday night show in France’s capital, added that the image was not their own.

However, it wasn’t long before it went viral, and others responded to the photo in shock - with many questioning if it was appropriate to bring a child of that age to a concert in the first place.

“As a mum of a baby that’s about this size, I couldn’t imagine being them into a concert at all. I understand sitters are hard to find, so if you really needed to bring them, you shouldn’t be in the pit. You should have a carrier for them, and the baby needs ear protection,” one parent pointed out.

“How could they even think that bringing a baby in these kind of events is a good idea?” another queried, while another commented, “Can’t imagine how stressful it must have been for the baby to be in that environment.”

Another noted it “looked like they may have ear protectors on” but that the show itself would “still be loud, chaotic, lots of movement and flashing lights ... I don’t see the point in taking a baby to a concert, they are not going to even know what’s going on”.

“Literally if there was an emergency and everyone had to rush to exit that baby would get stepped on or injured. It’s literally so upsetting to me I can’t even,” another pointed out.

Representatives for the concert venue and Swift did not respond to a request for comment from Page Six.

Before Swift’s Paris shows, taking place from May 9 to 12, the arena’s website released a guide for the Eras Tour concerts including rules for bags and forbidden items, but did not clarify whether it was a suitable show for children and babies.

However, elsewhere on the website, the recommendation is not to bring children under 4 into the arena “even if accompanied, particularly due to the high volume”.

Swift, 34, brought her Eras Tour to Paris last week after taking some time off and releasing her new double album The Tortured Poets Department. She’s since updated the outfits she wears during the show as well as its setlist to include hits from the album.