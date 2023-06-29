Taylor Swift onstage in Chicago, Illinois. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans can expect to break a sweat while attending her Eras Tour in Australia next year, studies show.

PureGym conducted a study which revealed that the Bad Blood singer’s much-anticipated shows could be “the most physically demanding concert to attend”, reports the Daily Mail.

Factors such as the show’s set length combined with the overall average beats per minute (BMP) determined the pop icon’s “high energy” score.

Data shows that concertgoers can expect to achieve 15,000 steps during the three-hour-long concert, which roughly translates to walking around 10 kilometres.

PureGym’s Chris Collett advised fans to plan a “recovery day” after the 44-song show which averages at a BPM of 122.

The suggestion comes just hours after Swift announced that she is adding two more shows to the Australian leg of her tour after millions of excited fans failed to nab tickets during pre-sale.

The Karma songstress, 33, added a third show at the MCG in Melbourne on February 18 next year and a fourth concert at Accor Stadium in Sydney on February 26.

Swift will be the second artist to perform three concerts at the MCG – the first was Madonna – and she will also be the first artist to perform four concerts at Accor Stadium.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale Friday at 10am (12pm NZT) in Sydney and 2pm (4pm NZT) in Melbourne.

The rest of the tickets for the five previously planned shows will also go on sale at the same time and will be quickly nabbed up by fans.

Frontier Touring revealed two more shows were being added to the tour on Thursday morning after a “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets in this week’s pre-sales.

“No further dates will be added for the Australian tour,” the promoter shared.

Fans arrive at State Farm Stadium for the opening night of Taylor Swift's "The Eras" Tour on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo / Getty Images

Show schedule

February 16, 17 and 18 - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Febuary 23, 24, 25 and 26 - Sydney Accor Stadium

How to get tickets

The general sale – which is open to anybody – will begin today, with Sydney tickets available from 10am (noon NZT) and Melbourne tickets on sale from 2pm (4pm NZT).

Costs will vary from A$79-$379 ($86-415) depending on the seats, while VIP packages range from A$349-$1249 ($382-$1368). Tickets will be available on the Ticketek website.

What if I miss out?

If you miss out on presale tickets, don’t enter your anti-hero era just yet.

Plans change so it’s worth keeping an eye on the Ticketek website because even though it feels more impossible than not crying during All Too Well (10-minute version), sometimes resales are your only way into the Swiftie-filled arena.