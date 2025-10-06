Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift could “barely” lift her arms or walk during her downtime on the Eras Tour.

The 35-year-old singer performed for over three hours a night during her 149 shows, which took place around the world between March 2023 and December 2024, and admitted she was able to write her new album The Life of a Showgirl in her spare time because physical exhaustion left her unable to do much else.

Speaking to Scott Mills on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, she said: “I do love baking, I love cooking, I love just any kind of food related hobbies. And I didn’t really have very many hobbies when I was on The Eras Tour because I could barely lift my arms or walk.

“I just wrote songs. You don’t really need to be able to like, you know, like lift your arms or be able to walk, you know. There’s so much exhaustive pain.”

The Fate of Ophelia singer found working on the album in Sweden during her breaks gave her the creative satisfaction she needed to ignore how exhausted she felt and plough on with the tour.