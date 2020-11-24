Taylor Swift announces surprise Folklore concert film for Disney+

Taylor Swift is releasing a concert film with performances from her new album Folklore. Photo / AP

Taylor Swift is releasing an intimate concert film.

The singer-songwriter has unveiled the trailer for Folklore: the long pond studio sessions, which will be premiere exclusively on Disney+ at midnight PST on Wednesday, November 25 (8pm tonight NZT).

In the clip, Taylor said: "There's something about the complete and total uncertainty of life and if we're going to have to recalibrate everything, we should start with what we love first ...

"It's an album that allows you to feel your feelings and is a product of isolation. This could have been a time where I absolutely lost my mind and instead, I think this album was a real flotation device.

"I am so glad we worked on this album because it turns out everyone needed a cry."

Taking to Instagram, she captioned the video: "Well it's 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I've got an announcement ... You haven't seen this film before ... folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus."

The concert film will see Taylor perform each of her tracks in order of the Folklore album and will discuss the stories and secrets behind each of the 17 songs.

Taylor will be accompanied by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff in the concert film while there will also be a guest appearance from Justin Vernon (Bon Iver).

Taylor had previously admitted that "in isolation her imagination had run wild", hence the album.

She said: "In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness. Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I've told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it's up to you to pass them down."