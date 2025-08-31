“It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open.”

Swift took to Instagram to reveal that she accepted the NFL star’s proposal – almost two years after their relationship was first made public in September 2023.

In a post with a series of loved-up photos posted on August 26, Swift captioned the snaps with: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

According to Kelce’s dad, Ed, his son popped the question almost two weeks ago in Kelce’s home garden – which had a beautiful floral arrangement – in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

On August 26, he revealed on The Jimmy and Nath Show with Emma podcast: “They were going out to dinner and she was ready to go and he said, ‘Let’s go out in the garden on the patio and have a glass of wine before we go.’

“I think she knew something was up because as they walked out there, she could see, suddenly, there were a lot more flowers out there.”

Ed added: “These are two young people madly in love with each other, and I think this is great.”

And Kelce’s 72-year-old mom Donna Kelce – who also has son Jason Kelce, 37, with Ed – has kept keepsakes from his and Swift’s engagement to treasure the memorable moment in her youngest son’s life.

A source told People: “Donna is already saving little things from this time like photos, notes and flowers. She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding on to mementos from their first days as an engaged couple.”