Matt Healy and Taylor Swift are rumoured to be dating again. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift is hitting play on her Love Story with Matty Healy again.

Swift has reportedly rekindled her whirlwind romance with The 1975 frontman, with insiders revealing that the pair have resparked their relationship after the British rocker sacked a female crew member who was on tour with him and his band, reports news.com.au.

Swift and Healy started seeing each other in May but called it quits only a month later, reports The Sun.

Pals of the Somebody Else singer have confirmed that he fired the crew member from his touring team, suggesting possible beef between her and Swift.

Speaking of the couple, who had a brief fling earlier in their careers, the friend shared: “There is just something electric between them and they seem to have overcome it all quite quickly and decided they definitely want to make it work at all costs.

Karlie Kloss, Ellie Goulding, Taylor Swift, Nick Grimshaw and Matt Healy attend the Universal Music Brits party in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

“They’re arranging time together in between tour dates and talking all the time.

“He’s utterly smitten and it seems to be mutual.

“One thing that was pretty telling was when a girl who had worked with the band for a while — she took care of their image, some styling, hair and make-up, that sort of thing — suddenly left.

“It sounds as though there may have been a bit of an issue over her closeness to Matty.

Matty Healy was spotted in the crowd at Taylor Swift's Nashville concert amid rumours of their romance. Photo / Twitter

“One thing is for sure, he isn’t letting anything come between his chances of making it work with Taylor.”

After news first broke that Healy and Swift were dating, he was spotted at several of the Karma singer’s US stadium gigs.

A few songs on her latest album are also said to have been inspired by their romance, which came after she ended things with English actor and long-time beau, Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy leave The Electric Lady studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

The superstar songstress, who just released her 10th studio album Midnights, made a surprise appearance at The 1975′s show at London’s O2 Arena in January, where Healy dubbed Swift “the Queen”.

Swift, whose hit We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together should probably be taken with a pinch of salt now that she’s back on with the English rocker, was snapped backstage at the concert with Healy’s mum, Loose Women panellist Denise Welch.

More details of Swift’s highly-publicised break-up from rumoured fiance Alwyn leaked on April 8 - Healy’s 34th birthday - which fans thought could be the popstar’s “gift” to her new beau.

Healy’s dad, Benidorm actor Tim Healy, spoke of a change in attitude last month.

He said: “Everything happens in eras. The 1975 is a very eras band.

“The era of me being a f***ng a****** is coming to an end.”



