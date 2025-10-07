Taylor Swift embraces the mixed reactions to her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift welcomes the “chaos” of the huge range of reactions to her latest album.

The 35-year-old singer’s 12th studio record The Life of a Showgirl has provoked a wave of backlash from critics, but love from fans, and she has now said she embraces both the praise and the criticism that come with releasing new music.

Speaking on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, Swift thanked fans who “immediately” connected with the record’s themes and emotions, while also addressing the mixed critical response that followed its release.

She said: “I welcome the chaos, seeing that it’s a rule of show business. If it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping.

“And art, I have a lot of respect for people’s subjective opinions on art. I’m not the art police. It’s like everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want. And what our goal is as entertainers is to be a mirror.”