Tattoo you: Justin Bieber shocks fans with revealing underwear video

Justin Bieber has caused fans to freak out after a revealing video was posted of the music star getting his tattoos covered up.

The pop star released the music video for the song Anyone on New year's Day, which shows him playing a professional boxer with no tattoos.

But Bieber also shared some behind the scenes footage of the music video, showing himself in a Calvin Klein tighty-whities getting inked up for the shoot.

"No tats for the #Anyonevideo," he posted on Instagram and Twitter.

The clip shows two makeup artists going to town on his chest, neck, back and arms with an airbrush concealer.

Justin Bieber left little to the imagination in this video while covering up his tattoos. Photo / Instagram

The singer has as many as 60 tattoos, which he's been acquiring since he was 16 years old. He said more than 100 hours of work went into inking his body over the past decade.

But the behind-the-scenes footage gave fans a glimpse of more than what they likely bargained for.

And though his body art was hidden in the video, Bieber made little effort to cover his private parts. Fans were quick to notice the sheer white material barely concealing an obvious bulge.

"In my defense [sic] … it looked at ME first," one Instagram follower commented.

"I'm trying not to look," wrote another.

"Justin Bieber leaving literally nothing to the imagination," wrote @thegaypayne.

"CLOSE YOUR LEGS," one user reminded.

It's not the first time Bieber has shown off his underwear.

In 2015, fans believed photos of his Calvin Klein shoot were digitally altered.