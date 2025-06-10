Advertisement
Talking Heads frontman David Byrne returns to NZ for one-off Auckland show in January 2026

David Byrne is returning to New Zealand in 2026 for a one-off Auckland show. Photo / Sara Krulwich

Talking Heads legend David Byrne has announced his return to New Zealand for the first time since 2018.

The 73-year-old Rhode Island rocker will perform a single show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Wednesday, January 14, next year.

Known for his flamboyant style and game-changing artistic expressions with and within his solo career, Byrne’s tour across Australia and New Zealand will celebrate songs from his latest album Who Is The Sky?, set to be released September 5.

