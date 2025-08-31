- Antony Hermus conducted the Auckland Philharmonia in a Love Stories concert featuring Glinka, Tchaikovsky and Wagner.
- Glinka’s Russlan and Ludmilla overture and Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet showcased energetic and emotive performances.
- Henk de Vlieger’s symphonic portrait of Wagner’s Die Meistersinger highlighted the opera’s themes with a magnificent performance.
Earlier this week, on radio, Dutch conductor Antony Hermus gave a telling preview of tonight’s Love Stories concert.
Auckland Philharmonia’s programme of Glinka, Tchaikovsky and Wagner focused on different aspects of love, he explained, and, on the night, Glinka’s Ruslan and Ludmila overture certainly fulfilled the maestro’s promise of energy