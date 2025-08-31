Tonight, Tchaikovsky’s deft realisation of Shakespeare’s drama was laid out over admirably taut rhythms that accommodated tumultuous outbursts later on. And there was no resisting that luscious love theme, with sobbing horn.

The chances of Wagner’s Die Meistersinger being staged here in the near future are extremely thin, so perhaps Henk de Vlieger’s symphonic portrait from the opera might be seen as a crowd-pleasing compensation.

Using only 53 minutes of the opera’s four-and-a-half-hours, much of the original score has been brutally cut. However, such was the glow from tonight’s magnificent performance, including a solo trumpet issuing forth from the balcony and the brass standing during a triumphant finale, that it matched Hermus referencing a Wagnerian love for art, community and humanity.

Wagner’s complex orchestral writing conveys a detailed narrative and incisive character portrayals through his weave of leitmotiv themes. Yet singers bring an important theatrical context, missing here. The opening melody of Walther’s Prize Song was exquisitely rendered by Jonathan Cohen’s clarinet, followed by strings at their richest, yet at times we might have been immersed in lush Richard Strauss waltztime.

De Vlieger’s emphasis on ceremonial music and dances made for a most enjoyably medley, that might hopefully have some searching out the opera itself.