Chris Hemsworth returns for Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi. Video / Disney

Marvel has unveiled the star-studded full trailer for Taika Waititi's upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder sequel.

Chris Hemsworth teased the trailer earlier this week in a video posted to Instagram, saying it "is gonna blow your mind" - and now fans can have their first proper look at the blockbuster sequel.

Written and directed by Waititi, the trailer opens on Waititi's Korg character who is telling a group of children the legend of Hemsworth's Thor.

"Kids, get the popcorn out. Let me tell you the story of the space Viking, Thor Odinson," he says.

Since his appearance in Avengers: Endgame, Thor has gone from "dad bod to God bod", and the new film will see the character go up against his most intimidating villain yet: Gorr the God Butcher played by Christian Bale.

The latest Marvel film from Taika Waititi reunites Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. Photo / YouTube

Thor is also joined by ex-girlfriend Jane Foster who is able to wield Mjolnir and appears to have assumed the mantle of God of Thunder since her last appearance. This film will mark Natalie Portman's triumphant return to the MCU following 2013's Thor: The Dark World.

Other notable actors appearing include Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and even Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel all reprising their Guardians of the Galaxy roles.

Christian Bale plays arguably the most disgusting and terrifying Marvel villain yet: Gorr the God Butcher. Photo / Youtube

Wider plot details remain under wraps, but the trailer hints that Thor will attempt to navigate his ex-girlfriend's newfound godhood whilst protecting the entire Greek pantheon from the bloodthirsty Gorr.

Waititi revitalised the franchise with 2017's comedic Thor: Ragnarok, and the filmmaker's signature sense of humour will continue to play a prominent role.

Taika Waititi's signature humour can be seen throughout the trailer. Here, Thor bares all in front of the entire Greek pantheon. Photo / Youtube

With the release of Love and Thunder, Hemsworth will be the first Marvel actor to have four solo films dedicated to his character. Unlike other MCU veterans like Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr., Hemsworth seems endlessly keen to reprise his role.

Thor: Love and Thunder will release in New Zealand cinemas on July 7.