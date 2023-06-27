Taika Waititi has partnered with the American coffee brand, Taika. Photo / Twitter

Taika Waititi has revealed his new business venture and it might give you the energy hit you’ve been missing.

Taking to Twitter, the New Zealand director shared a quirky video with fans along with a lengthy caption revealing he has partnered with the coffee company Taika as its chief creative officer to create “amazing drinks that will fuel your creativity”.

Taika was founded by Michael Sharon and Kalle Freese in California in 2019 and aims to deliver a 100 per cent plant-based, keto-friendly coffee with less sugar than other canned coffees on the market. Now, they have partnered with the Kiwi director to promote and develop their product.

There are two reasons I know Taika means magic in Finland. #1 - When Facebook started I created a group of all the Taikas I could find in the world which ended up being me and 36 Finnish girls. And #2 - I recently found this delicious elevated coffee beverage that gave me energy… pic.twitter.com/ET7MRavkly — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) June 27, 2023

Sharing the news with fans on his social media accounts, Waititi wrote, “There are two reasons I know Taika means magic in Finland. #1 - When Facebook started I created a group of all the Taikas I could find in the world which ended up being me and 36 Finnish girls. And #2 - I recently found this delicious elevated coffee beverage that gave me energy and made me feel amazing without being made of poison.

He added, “It’s perfect for stimulating your creativity. It’s called Taika. And of course, being the ego maniac I am, I’ve joined them. It was honestly easier than starting my own brand called Taika. And also it was too late for me to do that. So here we are!”

The director continued to say the accompanying video is his introduction to the brand revealing his excitement. He said he hopes the role will see him “creating new amazing drinks” that will “help fuel your creativity,” and encouraged people who don’t like trying new things to give it a go.

In the video, the Academy Award winner can be seen playing multiple characters as he shares news about his new deal and encourages others to try the drink which comes in five flavours, Macadamia Latte, Oat Milk Latte, Black Coffee, Mocha Latte and Matcha Latte.

Taika Waititi played a character in the ad who 'hates new things'. Photo / Twitter

He explains that each drink is made from single-origin coffee, matcha and functional mushrooms.

Waititi has collaborated with multiple brands including Cartier – which accessorised his glamorous Met Gala look – as well as Belvedere Vodka.

His collaboration with the vodka brand saw the star direct a fun commercial featuring James Bond star Daniel Craig as he unleashed his inner disco diva.