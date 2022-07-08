Taika Waititi has jokingly slammed Stranger Things in a recent interview. Photo / Getty Images

Taika Waititi has slammed Stranger Things in a recent interview.

The New Zealand director and actor, who is a huge Kate Bush fan, said he is "really annoyed" her sudden popularity comes after the show used her song Running Up That Hill in a scene.

While speaking to NME the Thor: Love and Thunder director said the recent season of the hit Netflix show "ruined Kate Bush" for him, before adding he wanted to use some of her music in his recently released film.

"I love that show, but as someone who feels a real ownership of Kate Bush music … I'm really annoyed!" Waititi said.

"I've become one of those old a**holes who's like, 'These kids never listened to Kate Bush, they've heard one song on a TV show! They don't know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush!' "

The star went on to say "there were a bunch of Kate Bush songs I wanted to have in" Love and Thunder.

"We were gonna have 'This Woman's Work,' which was gonna be great for [a scene with] Natalie Portman's character," Waititi said.

Running Up That Hill was released in 1985. It has reemerged at the top of the charts all around the world after it was used in a scene in the Netflix show.

Bush recently sat down with BBC Radio 4 where she said she found her renewed popularity "extraordinary".

Speaking on the show's Women's Hour, the singer said: "I thought that the track would get some attention, but I just never imagined that it would be anything like this.

"It's so exciting, but it's quite shocking, really, isn't it? The whole world's gone mad.

"The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it's very special."