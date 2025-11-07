The clash began in July when Minaj appeared to believe SZA had subtweeted her over a post referencing the singer’s former manager Terrence “Punch” Henderson.

Minaj responded by posting several critical tweets directed at SZA, writing the Saturn singer “look[ed] and sound[ed] like she got stung by a f***ing bee”.

SZA told GQ: “That’s not even my place to correct a narrative that I don’t got s*** to do with. It was a little strange. It was very like, ‘Why?’ But also, you know ‘I guess’.”

During the exchange, SZA appeared to step away from the argument, posting on X: “I don’t give a f*** bout none of that weird s*** you popping… Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek.”

Minaj later escalated the feud by criticising SZA’s decision to re-release her 2022 album SOS as the deluxe version Lana.

She wrote: “B**** put out a whole new album as a deluxe to an already existing album that was out for like a year or 2 so the original album could break records.

“Like what in the insecure lack of morals and integrity you doing? I thought she was like a real artist? Girl bye.”

The Super Bass rapper went on to claim that if “every song [SZA had] ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss [her]... I’ve been to countries that never heard of [SZA]”.

SZA responded by sharing a screenshot of a text exchange from 2020, showing Minaj had previously contacted her about a potential collaboration on a song called Don’t Do.

She said: “Nicki. You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you’ve asked for features twice to no response. In addition to rapping my lyrics on Feeling Myself ‘cooking up the bass looking like a kilo’? Lol ur having a moment .. im not sure why but be blessed.”

Minaj’s 2014 track Feeling Myself, featuring Beyoncé, was co-written by SZA.

After the dispute, Minaj also reposted old tweets from SZA that appeared to criticise Beyoncé and Rihanna.

In October, Cardi B, who has her own long-running feud with Minaj, weighed in on the situation, writing on X: “Girl STFUUU done beefed with every black woman in the industry like girl who tf beef with SZA??”

SZA and Minaj have each scored three No 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

SZA released her Lana deluxe album in December 2024, while Minaj’s most recent record, Pink Friday 2, was released in 2023.