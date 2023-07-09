Synthony in the Snow will take place at Coronet Peak on August 19.

The Synthony concert extravaganza will reach new heights – literally – next month as the acclaimed music, dance and laser-light show spreads its wings locally and internationally.

At 1200 metres and in likely below-zero temperatures, Synthony in the Snow is expected to draw at least 3000 fans to the slopes of the Coronet Peak skifield.

“It’s really exciting,” says Duco Events founder and director David Higgins. “Coronet Peak approached us, and we jumped on it. Synthony has been growing exponentially in New Zealand and globally. It’s a magical experience and we wanted to take it into another world – a magical kingdom in the snow.”

A full orchestra will be on the stage for the show on Saturday, August 19 – with special on-stage heating and the likes of fingerless mittens for violinists.

The orchestra is being built from scratch and will be wearing commando snow gear.

“We basically created a coalition of the willing,” says Higgins. “It will be quite surreal to watch.”

Synthony ‘No. 1′ will be performed with the planned addition of new electronic music, including The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights and Th’ Dudes’ Bliss. The main show will be two hours long, including a 20-minute intermission to refuel the musicians with hot soup.

Punters are being warned it will be cold and to dress for the occasion, including thermals.

Skiers and snowboarders on Coronet Peak. Photo / Chris Hoopman/NZSKI

“This isn’t for the faint-hearted,” says Higgins, who says fans will be rewarded with the first concert of its kind in the world.

Around 25,000 watched Synthony in Auckland Domain earlier this year – at the end of summer.

Coronet Peak promises a literally cooler experience, and comes as the Synthony franchise draws huge interest from international locations.

It has already featured several times in Australia, and earlier this year in Singapore – and talks are under way for events in Canada, India, Hungary and Germany.

With the world emerging from the pandemic, and the fast rise of AI, Higgins can see huge opportunities in premium live events.

“People are going to be over anything being synthetic and fake.”

The original Synthony No. 1 setlist features the biggest club classics reimagined, as well as tracks from Eric Prydz, Avicii, Energy52, Fat Boy Slim and Darude. Hosted by DJ Shan, the Synthony orchestra at Coronet Peak will be conducted by Emma Featherstone and will feature vocals from Ella Monnery, Luca George, Sam Allen and others.

Tickets for Synthony in the Snow, supported by Manuka Pharm, went on sale today through the Synthony website. The ticket prices – up to $149 for general admission and $189 for premium – include a night skiing pass.