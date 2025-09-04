Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sydney Sweeney’s Jimmy Choo campaign launches after ad controversy

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Sydney Sweeney has launched a new collaboration with Jimmy Choo for the northern hemisphere autumn this year. Photo / Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney has launched a new collaboration with Jimmy Choo for the northern hemisphere autumn this year. Photo / Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney has launched a new collaboration with Jimmy Choo.

The Euphoria actor has faced backlash over a recent American Eagle ad, which some critics accused of promoting eugenics with the title “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans”.

Sources told WWD her new Jimmy Choo campaign for the northern hemisphere autumn

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save