Sydney Sweeney has launched a new collaboration with Jimmy Choo for the northern hemisphere autumn this year. Photo / Getty Images

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Sydney Sweeney has launched a new collaboration with Jimmy Choo for the northern hemisphere autumn this year. Photo / Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney has launched a new collaboration with Jimmy Choo.

The Euphoria actor has faced backlash over a recent American Eagle ad, which some critics accused of promoting eugenics with the title “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans”.

Sources told WWD her new Jimmy Choo campaign for the northern hemisphere autumn was shot before the controversial advert.

It marks her return to the British luxury accessories brand, having first collaborated with it on a spring 2024 campaign last year.

Creative director Sandra Choi told the outlet how important footwear is to an outfit.