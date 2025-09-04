She said: “I always think that the shoes finish an outfit, reveal personality and adjust the mood.
“For autumn the low loafer, Tylor, is important – smart, functional and fun when she is adorned with a drizzle of crystal fringes – just how Jimmy Choo does a loafer.”
The new campaign has been created with that in mind.
She said it reinforces the “power of shoes and accessories to transform, acting out the possible characters”.
“The notion that glamour is a feeling.”
Sweeney became the subject of online debate after the American Eagle advert premiered.
In the campaign video, the actor, who has blonde hair and blue eyes, says: “Genes that are passed from parent to offspring often determine traits such as hair colour, personality and even eye colour.”
She concluded the segment by looking into the camera and saying: “My jeans are blue.”
American Eagle later issued a statement defending its campaign.
The company said: “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”