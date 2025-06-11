Sweeney has enjoyed an impressive run of success in recent years, but she still enjoys her other hobbies.

The actor shared: “My mum told me from a very young age to fall in love with as many things as possible. And so I did fall in love, again and again: I love sports. I love being outside. I was on the ski team, and I wakeboarded. I slalom ski on water. I was on the soccer team and the softball team.

“And then my parents got me into grappling, which is like wrestling, and kickboxing. I was the only girl at the dojo. I trained there from 13 until about 19. I fought all guys. I liked to think that if s*** went down, I might be able to step up.”

Asked if she worries that her sporting passions could harm her good looks, Sweeney replied: “No. I would have bruises all over me. I loved it!

“My mom always wanted to make sure that acting wasn’t the only thing in my life.”

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in Anyone but You.

Meanwhile, Sweeney recently admitted to being fascinated by the entertainment industry.

The film star told Empire: “This industry is so fascinating.

“There are so many chats, pieces and moves to make, and I find that really exhilarating. It’s constantly changing.

“I love acting, but being able to step outside of that and then see how everything comes together, and understand what every crew member needs and what it takes to get a project from imagination to conception ... When people see it in the theatres or on screen, it’s been a really long, hard process, but I love it.”