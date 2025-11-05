Sydney Sweeney was surprised by the backlash to her American Eagle jeans ad but says she remained unaffected by the controversy. Photo / Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney says she wasn’t affected by the American Eagle jeans controversy.

The Euphoria actor was at the centre of a furore this year after starring in the brand’s “Great Jeans” advertisements, which were accused of glorifying her white heritage and physique, and she admits the response caught her by “surprise” as she felt the campaign was innocuous.

Sydney told GQ magazine: “I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life... I knew at the end of the day what that ad was for, and it was great jeans, it didn’t affect me one way or the other.”

The 28-year-old star said she never considered addressing the backlash as she doesn’t want others to “define” her.

“I’ve always believed that I’m not here to tell people what to think,” Sweeney said.