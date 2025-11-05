Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney says American Eagle ad backlash ‘didn’t affect’ her

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Sydney Sweeney was surprised by the backlash to her American Eagle jeans ad but says she remained unaffected by the controversy. Photo / Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney was surprised by the backlash to her American Eagle jeans ad but says she remained unaffected by the controversy. Photo / Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney says she wasn’t affected by the American Eagle jeans controversy.

The Euphoria actor was at the centre of a furore this year after starring in the brand’s “Great Jeans” advertisements, which were accused of glorifying her white heritage and physique, and she admits the response caught her by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save