“I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I’m a kind person. I know that I love a lot, and I know that I’m just excited to see what happens next. And so I don’t really let other people define who I am.”
The Anyone But You actor did find it “surreal” when US President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance waded into the debate – although she ignored the controversy for the most part.
Sweeney said: “I kind of just put my phone away. I was filming every day. I’m filming Euphoria, so I’m working 16-hour days and I don’t really bring my phone on set, so I work and then I go home and I go to sleep. So I didn’t really see a lot of it.”
She has been promoting Christy, her new biopic about the female boxing trailblazer Christy Martin, and would be disappointed if people refused to watch the movie because of her involvement in the American Eagle campaign.
“I think that if somebody is closed off because of something they read online to a powerful story like Christy, then I hope that something else can open their eyes to being open to art and being open to learning, and I’m not going to be affected by that.”