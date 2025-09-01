Sydney Sweeney linked to controversial businessman Scooter Braun

Though it appears the link to the original article has since been unpublished, pop culture online source Pop Base, which has more than two million followers on X, reshared the story on its own page and this has attracted millions of views and thousands of comments.

“A pairing nobody really saw coming,” the top comment read.

Sweeney’s love life has been the subject of much speculation since she split from her longtime partner, fiance Jonathan Davino, in April.

An insider told People at the time of the break-up Sweeney was “in the middle of a magical career” trajectory and wanted to keep her focus on that.

Scooter Braun has reportedly been wanting to keep his rumoured relationship with Sydney Sweeney "hush-hush for now". Photo / Getty Images

Indeed, Sweeney’s star has been on the rise for much of the past two years, though she’s had a difficult few weeks amid controversy over her American Eagle ad.

The campaign featured a denim-clad Sweeney saying: “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue.”

It immediately faced backlash over claims the messaging pushed “eugenics” and “white supremacy” themes, while also sparking a debate about beauty standards.

Days later, Sweeney was identified as a registered Republican in Florida as of June last year, prompting President Donald Trump to declare in a press conference he thought the ad was “fantastic”.

Sweeney is yet to comment on the saga.

Braun, for his part, split from his wife Yael Cohen in 2021 after seven years together. The former couple share three children.

He’s credited for discovering Canadian superstar Justin Bieber on YouTube in 2008, though more recently, the billionaire has become best known for his feud with Taylor Swift.

Their highly publicised beef kicked off when Braun’s company bought Swift’s former label Big Machine Label Group in 2019, and in turn the rights to much of her music catalogue for around US$300 million.

It was a painful transaction for Swift, who not only had no control over her own work but didn’t have a good relationship with Braun.

Braun sold Swift’s work to Shamrock Capital after 12 months for a rumoured US$400m, prompting the pop star to re-record her earlier albums.

After a years-long battle to buy back her music, Swift came out on top with the announcement in May this year she had finally made it happen.

“All of the music I’ve ever made … now belongs … to me,” she wrote in a lengthy letter.

“The passionate support you showed those [re-recorded] albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music,” she said.

“I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.”

