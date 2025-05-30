Sydney Sweeney is turning her bathwater into soap to connect with fans

Sydney’s soap bar features exfoliating sand and pine bark extract, combined with a splash of the actor’s bathwater.
According to the brand’s statement, the scent “channels two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub”.
Sydney, who recently became single, added: “It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr Squatch product I love.
“Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”
The Bathwater Bliss soap will be available in a very limited run – only 5000 bars will be produced and will only be available while supplies last.
Fans have reacted with a mixture of surprise and enthusiasm on social media.
One wrote: “What has the world come to?”
Another joked: “The gooners are gonna spend their life savings getting as many as they can.”
A third commented: “Never thought I’d see the day that washing my mouth out with soap wasn’t a punishment but I actually want to but here we are.”
And yet another fan posed the question: “Are straight men ok?”