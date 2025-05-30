Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney is turning her bathwater into soap to connect with fans

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

After being asked for samples from her tub, actress Sydney Sweeney has announced she is turning her bathwater into soap to connect with fans. Photo / Bang Showbiz

After being asked for samples from her tub, actress Sydney Sweeney has announced she is turning her bathwater into soap to connect with fans. Photo / Bang Showbiz

American actor Sydney Sweeney has found a novel way to connect with her fans.

The 27-year-old, known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, has collaborated with soap brand Dr Squatch to create a limited-edition bar soap called Bathwater Bliss – and said it came about after followers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment