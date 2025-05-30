Sydney Sweeney is turning her bathwater into soap to connect with fans

After being asked for samples from her tub, actress Sydney Sweeney has announced she is turning her bathwater into soap to connect with fans. Photo / Bang Showbiz

American actor Sydney Sweeney has found a novel way to connect with her fans.

The 27-year-old, known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, has collaborated with soap brand Dr Squatch to create a limited-edition bar soap called Bathwater Bliss – and said it came about after followers started demanding samples of her bathwater.

She said in a press release: “When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in a press release.

Sydney first partnered with Dr Squatch for a commercial promoting the brand’s Natural Body Wash, where she appeared in a bubble bath.

Now, the company has repurposed the suds from that ad into a new product.