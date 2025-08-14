An Australian woman crafted cardboard number plates after hers were confiscated by police. Supplied / NSW Police

An Australian woman has been caught using a DIY number plate on the streets of Sydney.

The 32-year-old woman’s number plates had been confiscated by New South Wales police after her licence was suspended.

She was meant to stay off the roads for three months but told officers she “had to drive to go see my friend”.

Officials shared a photo on social media showing the Hyundai Veloster’s crudely duct-taped cardboard plate.

The woman has now been given a court attendance notice for her offences, which include driving while her licence was suspended and using a misleading number plate.