Actress Suzanne Somers has passed away at age 76.

Known for her iconic roles on Three’s Company and Step by Step, Page Six reported the iconic star died peacefully at home with her husband, Alan Hamel and son, Bruce Somers Jr, by her side.

Speaking to the news outlet, the actress’s publicist R. Couri Hay said, “She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” adding that today, on what would have been her 77th birthday, her family “will celebrate her extraordinary life,” adding they they “want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.”

A friend of the actress told Page Six, “She died in her new ‘all green home’ in Palm Springs, in her sleep with her loving husband by her side,” with another adding Hamel organised an early birthday present for his wife and gave it to her shortly before she passed, “[It was a] handwritten love poem wrapped in her favourite pink peonies.”

It comes mere months after the star revealed on Instagram in July that her breast cancer had returned, “Since I have been taking time off from work, many of you have asked for more details about my health. As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me.”

“I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter,” she continued. “Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever. My incredible family has been so supportive, and have helped so much by keeping the business running so you can still have access to all the wonderful products. Thank you for the continued love and support. It’s only about who you love and who loves you - and I love you!”

Somers was first diagnosed with breast cancer in her 50s, she also battled skin cancer in her 3s0 and has spoken openly about her battles with the illness. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in July, she said every time it pops up, she continues to “bat it back” and said, “I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me.”

The star is survived by her son and six grandchildren.