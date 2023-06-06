Susan Boyle appeared on stage for the Britain's Got Talent finale to sing I Dreamed a Dream. Photo / ITV

Susan Boyle left Britain’s Got Talent viewers shocked when she made a surprise appearance on the show that first made her famous in 2009.

The 62-year-old star appeared as a surprise guest for the season finale of the show, and revealed she had been battling illness in secret.

She told hosts Ant and Dec she had feared she might not “ever perform again” after suffering a minor stroke last April, reports The Sun.

The incident left Boyle questioning if she would ever be able to sing again, as she told the audience, “It feels great [to be back].

“It’s extra special for me actually because last April I suffered a minor stroke. And I thought I wouldn’t get back on stage and I have done it.”

The Britain’s Got Talent appearance is believed to be Boyle’s first performance since her stroke.

Judge Simon Cowell thanked her for returning to the talent show stage, saying it owed a lot to her.

He revealed that he had been aware of her health battle and was impressed by her performance on the night.

The Scottish star’s appearance was a closely guarded secret until she took to the stage, joining the cast of West End musical Les Miserables for a live performance, duetting with X Factor star Lucie Jones on I Dreamed a Dream - the song that first made her famous.

Boyle was spotted in August last year, four months after her stroke, in a rare outing when she stopped to pose for photos with fans at the Knock House Hotel in County Mayo.

The star smiled for a photo with the hotel owner, who revealed she was a “fabulous lady”.

The owners later wrote on their Facebook page, “It was our pleasure to welcome Susan Boyle back to Knock House again recently. Susan is a fabulous lady and we always love to see her return time and time again to Knock House Hotel.”

It was the first time the star had been snapped in public in over a year.