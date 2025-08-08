Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Surprisingly small amount Steve Irwin left his family

news.com.au
3 mins to read

"Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin left his family with around $200,000 in life insurance after his death in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

"Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin left his family with around $200,000 in life insurance after his death in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

He may have been one of the most globally famous Australians, but Steve Irwin left surprisingly little in the way of an inheritance to his children.

Upon his untimely death in 2006, the “Crocodile Hunter” was indeed rolling in it – by some estimates he had accrued more than A$15

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save