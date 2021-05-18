Supermodel Naomi Campbell becomes a mother, shares Instagram photo

Naomi Campbell announced on Instagram she is now a mother. Photo / Getty Images

Naomi Campbell has become a mother.

The 50-year-old supermodel has confirmed she has welcomed a baby into the world, as she gushed about the "beautiful little blessing" and "gentle soul" in her life.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Meanwhile, Naomi previously insisted 2021 will be "an amazing year".

Whilst she acknowledged there are "a few more bumps to get through" amid the coronavirus pandemic, she admitted she was confident things will be great again by the end of the year.

Naomi said earlier this year: "At the end of 2020, my main reflections were on the need for us to move upward and forward. We have to rise to every challenge and walk through it. And we will get through it. 2021 is going to be a great year, we've just got a few more bumps to get through first. Nothing disappears overnight, but we just need to get through this first quarter. After that, I believe that this is going to be an amazing year. Actually, I don't just believe it will be; I feel it will be."

Naomi had previously opened up about keeping herself occupied during the

coronavirus lockdown.

She said: "I have no time for boredom. I've enjoyed the time of not having to rush to be somewhere, to reflect on the things that matter and who is important in my life.

"I've enjoyed cooking, doing my own make-up and hair. In situations like

this, you have to adapt, abide by the rules and get on with it."