Succession star Nicholas Braun arrested for suspected drink driving

Chronicling the succession battle between the fictional Roy children, the popular drama was based on the Australian Murdoch family media empire.
Braun’s character became iconic over the course of the show’s four seasons.
“I am conscious of how popular Greg has become, and I wanted to move away from that”, the actor told the Sydney Morning Herald.
He is also well known for roles in several early 2000s teen films, including Disney’s Sky High and The Minutemen.
More recently, he played Jim Henson and Andy Kaufman in Saturday Night, a fictionalised retelling of the first ever Saturday Night Live episode.
Braun told Vanity Fair playing the comedic legends was daunting.
“They’re real guys and there’s such a lore around them and adoration and superfans for both of these guys.”