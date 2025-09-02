Succession star Nicholas Braun arrested for suspected drink driving

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Nicholas Braun stars as Cousin Greg in Succession. Photo / Supplied

One of the stars of HBO’s hit show Succession was arrested in New Hampshire for suspected drink-driving over the weekend.

Moultonborough Police pulled over a vehicle on August 30 on the suspicion that the driver, actor Nicholas Braun, was intoxicated, the Independent reports.

The 37-year-old spent an hour in Carroll County jail before he was released on the promise he will appear in court on September 16.

No mugshot was taken as the police camera was non-functioning at the time of his arrest.

Braun played Cousin Greg in Succession, earning him two Screen Actors Guild awards and several Emmy award nominations.