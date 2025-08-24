The spokesperson said the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers.
Strictly Come Dancing is one of the BBC’s most popular shows, causing national electricity surges as viewers wait to use their kitchen appliances until the episodes are over.
Celebrity contestants on the show partner with professional dancers to compete in a series of ballroom dancing performances.
The twenty-third season of the popular dance competition show is set to begin in September, starring British personalities George Clark, Alex Kingston and Karen Carney.
A spokesperson for the BBC told the Daily Mail “there is nothing to suggest” the arrest is related to the current production.
“It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”
The broadcaster has been rocked by a series of scandals related to its stars in recent years.
A March probe uncovered allegations two of the show’s stars were abusing cocaine, leading to the BBC bringing in professional support for the cast.
While purportedly a family show, previous production members have described a work environment where drinking and drug taking are commonplace.
The anonymous whistleblower said it was “well known” one star had a “real problem with cocaine, lots of people spoke about it”.
Met Police have confirmed the rape inquiry is separate from ongoing drug investigations.