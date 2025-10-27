Advertisement
Stream for free: What I learned after a week of not paying for my content

Mitchell Hageman
Analysis by
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Mitchell is a Multimedia Journalist with the New Zealand Herald.

Paid streamers like Spotify and Netflix are costing Kiwi's hundreds. Why not give free streaming a go? Photo / NZHerald

Kiwis are spending almost $400 a year on TV service subscriptions according to recent data from Westpac. Add on sport subscriptions, music streaming and paid podcasts and getting your entertainment fix isn’t cheap.

But there are also plenty of free options available that you might have missed and, depending preferences, could save you a bit of cash. Mitchell Hageman went streaming free for a week and found some hidden gems.

