Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery stars in ghost film shot in New Zealand

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Stranger Things Actor, Dacre Montgomery, and Director of Went Up The Hill, Samuel van Grinsven talk to Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW

Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery is starring in an eerie new Kiwi horror flick.

Montgomery joined director Samuel van Grinsven on Herald NOW yesterday to promote Went Up The Hill.

The feature follows the aftermath of a woman’s death as her ghost possesses her still-living son and widow.

Montgomery said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save