Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Stop blaming Jaws for ruining movies - Ann Hornaday

By Ann Hornaday
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

A scene from Steven Spielberg's Jaws, based on the popular novel by Peter Benchley.

A scene from Steven Spielberg's Jaws, based on the popular novel by Peter Benchley.

Opinion by Ann Hornaday
Ann Hornaday is a movie critic for The Washington Post

Steven Spielberg’s 1975 sleeper hit has been credited and criticised for helping create blockbuster culture. It endures because of the fundamentals.

The impact of Jaws on contemporary cinema has been so thoroughly researched, prosecuted and scientifically proved that it has taken on the contours of catechism: Lo, it came to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment