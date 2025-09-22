Steve Martin cancelled two tour dates after contracting Covid, announcing the news on Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Steve Martin cancelled two tour dates after contracting Covid, announcing the news on Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

Steve Martin has been forced to cancel two dates of his comedy tour after contracting Covid hours before he was due on stage.

The comedian, 80, and his long-time collaborator Martin Short, 75, had been scheduled to perform in Virginia Beach and Richmond over the weekend as part of their The Dukes of Funnytown! tour but Martin announced the cancellations in an Instagram post.

He said online: “Dear Virginia Beach and Richmond. Sadly, I have come down with Covid. I can’t possibly do the shows that you deserve.

“So Marty and I must cancel tonight and tomorrow.

“But we will return under better circumstances.”