Actors Ben Stiller and Steve Martin attend the George Carlin Tribute hosted by Whoopi Goldberg at the New York Public Library - Celeste Bartos Forum on March 24, 2010 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Steve Martin brands Ben Stiller a “nepo baby” in a tongue-in-cheek new advert.

The comedy veteran trades insults with the Zoolander star in a commercial for Pepsi Zero Sugar which is due to air during the Super Bowl later this month.

In the ad, Martin makes a dig at Stiller for embarking on a career in Hollywood after growing up with famous parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

As the pair promote the fizzy drink, they talk about acting.

Stiller starts off “as actors, in a way, we never really stop acting”, before Martin cuts him down by saying “for example, Ben is acting right now like he’s not intimidated by standing next to me”.

Stiller then shoots back “and Steve’s acting like he’s not lucky to be here”, prompting him to reply “oh, and Ben’s acting like that whole awkward thing he does is a character and not his actual personality”.

The Tropic Thunder star snips at Martin by calling him a “banjo player” in reference to his longtime devotion to the instrument, and the Naked Gun star hits back by branding Stiller a “nepo baby”.

The advert ends with the pair agreeing they are both fans of each other’s work. Stiller asks Martin if he really meant it, and the actor jokes: “I was acting.”

The commercial is among a slew of celebrity-packed adverts which will race the airwaves during the Philadelphia Eagles’ clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12.

Alicia Silverstone is reviving her Clueless character Cher in a promotion for Rakuten, Timothee Chalamet is plugging Apple TV, Kevin Bacon features in an advert for Budweiser, while Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have returned as their Breaking Bad characters in a spot for PopCorners.