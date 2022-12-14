Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died aged 40. Photo / AP

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, has died at the age of 40.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in a statement published Wednesday on People.com.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Her statement did not include any detail on the cause of his death.

tWitch started his tenure on the Ellen show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. The show ended earlier this year. He also had placed as a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance.

Ellen DeGeneres said she was “heartbroken” by his sudden passing.

“He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart,” she wrote online.

I’m devastated to hear the news about Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ passing. tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that was a direct reflection of his beautiful heart. He was a beacon of light & a true talent whose legacy & impact will live on in the dance community pic.twitter.com/UlUV7VmvCi — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 14, 2022

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Stephen tWitch Boss' wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement obtained by NBC News. https://t.co/fj3hdsXQf4



📸: Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/e0Lldtmimd — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 14, 2022

The dancer-DJ also appeared in films like Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL.

His love of dancing permeated through all aspects of his life as he aspired to emulate greats like Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire.

“My personal opinion: The greatest of all time had to be Gene Kelly, man. Gene Kelly, because he’s a guy’s guy. I love Fred Astaire, but Fred Astaire was so smooth, and it was great. He was so classy,” Boss said in an interview with the Associated Press in 2014. “But Gene Kelly — he could be like somebody’s dad, who just decided to get up off the couch and dance around and clean the kitchen up.”

Boss posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances.

Boss’ death was first reported by TMZ.

He is survived by his wife and three children.