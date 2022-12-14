Voyager 2022 media awards
EntertainmentUpdated

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Ellen show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

AP
2 mins to read
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died aged 40. Photo / AP

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, has died at the age of 40.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in a statement published Wednesday on People.com.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Her statement did not include any detail on the cause of his death.

tWitch started his tenure on the Ellen show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. The show ended earlier this year. He also had placed as a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance.

Ellen DeGeneres said she was “heartbroken” by his sudden passing.

“He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart,” she wrote online.

The dancer-DJ also appeared in films like Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL.

His love of dancing permeated through all aspects of his life as he aspired to emulate greats like Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire.

“My personal opinion: The greatest of all time had to be Gene Kelly, man. Gene Kelly, because he’s a guy’s guy. I love Fred Astaire, but Fred Astaire was so smooth, and it was great. He was so classy,” Boss said in an interview with the Associated Press in 2014. “But Gene Kelly — he could be like somebody’s dad, who just decided to get up off the couch and dance around and clean the kitchen up.”

Boss posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances.

Boss’ death was first reported by TMZ.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION


Where to get help:
Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO (available 24/7)
• Youth services: (06) 3555 906
Youthline: 0800 376 633
What's Up: 0800 942 8787 (11am to11pm)
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
• Helpline: 1737
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

