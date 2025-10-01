Stephen King, Jodi Picoult among most-banned authors in US schools

“That’s definitely a trend that we’re watching,” said Kasey Meehan, director of the Freedom to Read programme at PEN America. “We may begin to see different state iterations of that in the coming years, in Florida or Texas.”
Manga creators, including Yusei Matsui, author of Assassination Classroom, and Atsushi Ohkubo, author of the Soul Eater and Fire Force series, ranked among the most-frequently restricted authors for the first time in the report’s history. Many of these titles became subject to scrutiny following the passage, in 2024, of a measure in Tennessee that prohibited school libraries from carrying materials with “nudity, or descriptions or depictions of sexual excitement, sexual conduct, excess violence, or sadomasochistic abuse”.
“It’s a very specific content area that was swept up under these larger reviews,” Meehan said, noting that the organisation may have undercounted bans, since districts often did not list manga titles correctly, or restricted entire series, which are often composed of dozens of titles.
The books that were restricted in the most districts, according to PEN America, were A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess (in 23 districts), Breathless by Jennifer Niven (20 districts), Sold by Patricia McCormick (20 districts) and Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo (19 districts).
