Stephen King, Jodi Picoult among most-banned authors in US schools

Sophia Nguyen
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

The best-selling horror writer Stephen King was the most-banned author over the past school year, according to a report by free-expression organisation PEN America. Photo / Getty Images

Best-selling horror writer Stephen King was the most-banned author over the past school year, according to a report by free-expression organisation PEN America, which found that his works had been restricted in 206 instances.

Before the report’s release, King posted on X, “I am now the most banned author in

