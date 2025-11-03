Stephen Colbert says it’s ‘reasonable’ to think Late Show axing was political

The Late Show will officially end in May next year after more than a decade on air. Photo / Getty Images

Stephen Colbert thinks it is “reasonable” for people to think The Late Show’s cancellation was politically motivated.

The 61-year-old broadcaster shocked viewers in July when he revealed his CBS show was coming off air next year, shortly after he criticised parent company Paramount’s US$16 million ($28.03m) settlement with President Donald Trump and during a time when the studio was waiting for approval for its merger with Skydance.

While CBS insisted the decision to axe the show was “purely financial” and not related to “other matters happening at Paramount”, many speculated that wasn’t the case, though Colbert himself has refused to “engage in that speculation”.

Asked if he felt the show was axed for political reasons, he told the new issue of America’s GQ magazine: “That’s not my reaction to it. My reaction as a professional in show business is to go: That is the network’s decision.

“I can understand why people would have that reaction because CBS or the parent corporation – I’m not going to say who made that decision, because I don’t know; no one’s ever going to tell us – decided to cut a cheque for $16m to the president of the United States over a lawsuit that their own lawyers, Paramount’s own lawyers, said is completely without merit.