Stephen Colbert says it’s ‘reasonable’ to think Late Show axing was political

“And it is self-evident that that is damaging to the reputation of the network, the corporation, and the news division. So it is unclear to me why anyone would do that other than to curry favour with a single individual.
“If people have theories that associate me with that, it’s a reasonable thing to think, because CBS or the corporation clearly did it once.
“But my side of the street is clean and I have no interest in picking up a broom or adding to refuse on the other side of the street. Not my problem. ”
Stephen admitted he has “feelings” about the end of The Late Show but doesn’t want to discuss them publicly because the programme won’t end until May 2026.
He said: “So people can have their theories. I have my feelings about not doing the show anymore, but you’d have to show me why that’s a fruitful relationship for me to have with my network for the next nine months, for me to engage in that speculation.”
Stephen admitted he was shocked by the decision because he has always had a “great relationship with CBS”.
He said: “It’s one of the reasons why this was so surprising and so shocking that there was no preamble to this.
“We do budgets and everything like that. We’ve done cuts and stuff like that.
“So that’s why it was surprising to me, as I said, but I meant what I said [on air] the next night after I found out, because I couldn’t sit on it. They’ve been great partners. They really have. They’ve been very supportive.”