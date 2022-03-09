Star's eerie tribute to Robin Williams at Paris Fashion Week

British drag queen and makeup artist Alexis Stone turned heads at the show dressed as the iconic comedy character. Photo / Getty Images

British drag queen and makeup artist Alexis Stone turned heads at the show dressed as the iconic comedy character. Photo / Getty Images

The Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week has attracted VIP guests including Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, A$AP Ferg, Alexa Demie and … Mrs Doubtfire.

British drag queen and makeup artist Alexis Stone turned heads at the show dressed as the iconic comedy character, first brought to life by the late Robin Williams in 1993.

If you thought Kardashian had the wildest look covering herself in Balenciaga branded duct tape, you probably had not yet seen the appearance of Stone (real name: Elliot Joseph Rentz).

Stone wore facial prosthetics and a body suit – which made for quite an unusual pre-fashion show fitting, all documented on Stone's YouTube.

Balenciaga creative director Demna dedicated the show to Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of the country.

"The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened to my home country (Georgia) and I became a forever refugee," he wrote, in a note given to guests attending the show.

Demna had lived as a refugee in Ukraine after the war in Georgia, where he still has family, before settling in Germany

Speaking to Paper, Stone described the show as "emotional" and acknowledged the juxtaposition of her costume.

"You walked in were met with the Ukraine flag. Demna put his message out very shortly before the show about his experience. There was a real sense of emotion and awareness," she said.

Stone added: "I'm there dressed as Mrs F***ing Doubtfire.

"It isn't the most appropriate thing, but that also comes at a time that we, as artists, have to try and not distract, but use that little bit of magic to make people smile."

Stone said Kardashian had to do a double-take when she walked past.

Stone wore a Balenciaga floral dress and chrome silver boots.

"In Demna's own words, Doubtfire and Balenciaga need no further explanation. Simply iconic," she said.

Stone – who has more than 890,000 Instagram followers, 206,000 TikTok followers and 182,000 YouTube subscribers – is known for transforming into characters.

Recently, she did comedian Pete Davidson, who is Kardashian's boyfriend.

In a video posted to Instagram, Stone, as Mrs Doubtfire, pretended to be on a phone call before saying: "Reviews are in Kim, I'm hot and you're not".

The caption read: "don't shoot the messenger".

Katy Perry praised Stone, writing: "honestly, this is how you play it babes".

Paris Fashion Week was not the first time Stone/Rentz transformed into Mrs Doubtfire. The 28-year-old first transformed into the character last year and has even done a photo shoot wearing Balenciaga before.

In a video documenting the Balenciaga photo shoot, Rentz explained his love of the movie.

"I have so much to thank not only to Robin but to the movie that enabled me as a young queer kid to think it's OK to be different, to be creative, to embrace your femininity," he said.

"Growing up in a broken family in which one parent was willing to do anything to be with their children, you have no idea how much that means to me.

"I did this project because it enabled me to be someone so unlike someone that I normally am. To submerge myself in a character, it was a dream come true."

Mrs Doubtfire the movie is about a man, played by Williams, who disguises himself as an older female Scottish housekeeper, called Mrs Doubtfire, in order to work in his ex-wife's house and spend more time with his children.