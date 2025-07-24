Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Star Wars creator George Lucas to hit Comic-Con for first time

By Paula Ramon
AFP·
3 mins to read

George Lucas has never visited the convention before, despite Comic-Con's culture being deeply rooted in his Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. Photo / Getty Images

George Lucas has never visited the convention before, despite Comic-Con's culture being deeply rooted in his Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. Photo / Getty Images

Comic-Con kicks off later today in San Diego, California, with expectations running high among devoted fans keen to catch a glimpse of George Lucas on his first appearance at the convention.

Other expected highlights of the gathering – one of the world’s biggest celebrations of pop culture – include the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save