George Lucas has never visited the convention before, despite Comic-Con's culture being deeply rooted in his Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. Photo / Getty Images

Comic-Con kicks off later today in San Diego, California, with expectations running high among devoted fans keen to catch a glimpse of George Lucas on his first appearance at the convention.

Other expected highlights of the gathering – one of the world’s biggest celebrations of pop culture – include the world premiere of the prequel series Alien: Earth.

Comic-Con began holding events in San Diego in 1970, as a low-key and rather niche huddle, but has now grown to an annual get-together that attracts 130,000 people eager to hear behind-the-scenes tidbits from Hollywood stars and directors unveiling their latest projects.

This year’s edition will be marked by the presence of legendary filmmaker Lucas, who has never visited the convention before, despite Comic-Con culture being deeply rooted in his Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises.

In a session on Sunday set to be moderated by Queen Latifah, Lucas will discuss the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art with Mexican director Guillermo del Toro and Oscar-winning artist Doug Chiang, who has shaped the iconic Star Wars universe for decades.