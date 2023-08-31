Filmmaker and producer Jamie Christopher is said to have died from heart complications at his home in Los Angeles. Photo / Instagram

Star Wars and Harry Potter director Jamie Christopher has died aged 52.

The filmmaker and producer is said to have died at his Los Angeles home from heart complications, Deadline has reported.

He is being hailed by a string of fellow movie-makers for his work as first assistant director on all eight Harry Potter movies, as well as a string of Star Wars and Marvel films.

Marvel studio bosses Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito said in a joint statement: “We are incredibly saddened by Jamie’s passing. He has been a part of the Marvel Studios team for over a decade, and on productions like Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Widow and more.

“He was a calm presence behind the camera and a wonderful, supportive crew member on set.

“Jamie first joined Marvel Studios as an AD on Thor: The Dark World and, because of his hard work and diligence, was upped to an executive producer on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Fantastic Four.

Jamie Christopher (right) on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi with director Rian Johnson. Photo / Instagram

“Jamie was a beloved member of our Marvel Studios family, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Christopher is survived by his wife, Carly, their child, Killeon, as well as his three children from an earlier marriage: Stella, Teddy and Phoebe.

Born in Britain, the director followed in the footsteps of his production manager father Malcolm J Christopher.

His mother Penny was also in showbiz, working as a production co-ordinator.

Jamie Christopher with Carrie Fisher on The Last Jedi. "He was a calm presence behind the camera and a wonderful, supportive crew member on set," tributes said. Photo / Instagram

Christopher started as a production runner on Frederick Forsyth Presents in 1989 and later landed the third assistant director job on Alien 3.

He was then made second assistant director on The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, Golden Eye and The Fifth Element, before becoming first assistant director on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 – remaining with the franchise for all its instalments.