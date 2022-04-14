Channing Tatum is the producer of the new Magic Mike film as well as being the lead actor. Photo / Getty Images

Actress Thandiwe Newton has been axed from the new Magic Mike movie after an explosive fight with Channing Tatum - about Will Smith's Oscars slap.

Witnesses told The Sun that the fight escalated to "astonishing" levels before Tatum drove off in a car.

Now executives have postponed filming and re-cast Salma Hayek in Thandiwe's role after 11 days of filming in London.

Newton is reportedly planning to sue studio chiefs at Warner Bros, but sources claim her position is "untenable" after the fight became "unimaginably vicious".

The feud was sparked by a disagreement about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock on stage at last month's Oscars ceremony.

One insider said he saw the pair arguing on set in London, where they have been snapped filming Magic Mike's Last Dance.

"Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandiwe Newton is the number-two star. But 11 days into shooting and it's all over," they said.

"They fell out over the debacle at the Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation.

"It was a tense exchange of words, but suddenly it escalated – Channing got into this car and he disappeared.

"People looked at each other and thought, 'wait, we're supposed to be filming'."

The source went on: "After the row he just went, 'I am not working with her anymore'. Him being a producer, it's his movie, so she's off the movie.

"She's gone. Everything we've shot for the last 11 days has to be reshot with a new cast member."

Actress Thandiwe Newton has been axed from the new Magic Mike movie. Photo / Getty Images

However, director Steven Soderbergh "didn't take a side".

"He was trying to calm things down but he's a very quiet man."

It's understood the incident took place last week, as crew members then received emails informing them shooting had been postponed.

Tatum has reportedly returned to the US for the Easter break.

Crew members claimed that Newton was "very demanding" before the fight took place.

"Everyone on set found her challenging to work with. She's an absolute diva.

"I've watched her have a go at the first assistant director, her costume girl. She's always ranting and raving about something."

A spokesperson for Warner Bros said: "Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters."

Magic Mike has been one of the most successful film franchises of recent years, raking in millions, inspiring a live stage show and propelling Tatum to superstardom.