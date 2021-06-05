Spy: Yo-ho-ho? Taika and Rhys reunite for new pirate comedy

Taika Waititi is taking to the sea in a new comedy about pirates.

Taika Waititi is taking to the sea in a new comedy about pirates.

Celebrated Kiwi director and actor Taika Waititi and comedian Rhys Darby are set to reunite on a new HBO comedy series about pirates.

Darby, currently on our screens as a panellist on The Masked Singer, arrived in Hollywood this week telling his social media followers he was back in the city to work, while Waititi wrapped filming Thor: Love and Thunder this week in Sydney.

The pair worked together on What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople and are now teaming up in period comedy Our Flag Means Death.

The series is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, played by Darby, a pampered aristocrat in 1707 who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate.

Waititi will play the most infamous sea raider, Blackbeard. Deadline reported Waititi was also an executive producer and would direct the pilot.

The show's creator and fellow executive producer David Jenkins told Deadline: "Our Blackbeard is a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul and quite possibly insane. Only one man could play this role, and that is the great Taika Waititi. We're thrilled beyond measure he's decided to don the beard."

Rhys Darby will play a pirate in the new HBO comedy.

Waititi told social media followers this week that Thor was the craziest thing he'd ever done and he was honoured to "bust his ass" for Marvel.

The post came days after the Daily Telegraph reported that Marvel bosses reprimanded the Kiwi film-maker for the recent paparazzi pictures showing him and rumoured girlfriend, popstar Rita Ora, getting cosy with Thor star Tessa Thompson in the early hours in Sydney.

An insider close to the production said that the behaviour exhibited in the photo is "not exactly the image they're looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises".

They added that although the 45-year-old has a reputation for being a "party animal", the photos "crossed a line" for Marvel bosses.

All eyes are on Waititi and Ora's next public appearance. Will it be in LA? After his Wednesday post, Ora commented with a celebration emoji, so perhaps the party is not over yet.